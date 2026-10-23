Zee Studios unveils the first poster of Silaa, a passionate tale of love and revenge set against the striking landscapes of Kashmir and Vietnam. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb, the Omung Kumar directorial brings together intense romance, gripping mystery and high-octane action. The film arrives in cinemas on February 5, 2027.

Zee Studios sets February 5, 2027 release for Omung Kumar’s Silaa, starring Harshvardhan Rane

Speaking about his journey as Virat, Harshvardhan Rane says, “Silaa has been one of the most challenging and exciting journeys for me as an actor. There is so much more to Virat than what meets the eye; he is a man driven by love, but when circumstances take an unexpected turn, he is pushed into a world where survival becomes just as important as finding the person he loves. The action, the locations and the emotional intensity of the film demanded a lot from me, both physically and mentally. What really drew me to this story was the fact that beneath all the action and adventure, it is about how far you are willing to go for someone who means everything to you. I am excited for audiences to see this side of me on the big screen.”

On bringing this expansive world to life, director Omung Kumar adds, “With Silaa, we wanted to create a film that takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride, where romance, action, mystery and adventure come together in an unexpected way. At its heart, the film is about love and the lengths a person can go to when everything they believe in is put to the test. We wanted the world of the film to feel expansive and visually striking, while ensuring that the emotions always remain at the centre of the story. Harshvardhan brings a certain intensity and physicality to Virat, while Sadia adds her own strength and depth to Silaa. Bringing this story to life was an exciting experience, and I hope audiences connect with its emotional core as much as they enjoy the scale and thrill of the film.”

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This February 5, 2027, love fights back. Silaa, only in cinemas. Presented by Z Studios, A Blue Lotus Pictures & Stark Entertainment production, produced by Zee Studios, Omung Kumar, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Vanita Garud Kumar and co-produced by Hemant Tiwari.

Also Read: SILAA: Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb and others wrap up shoot of Omung Kumar’s action-romance drama

More Pages: Silaa Box Office Collection

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