Were Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar on the target list? Police official CLARIFIES after Tiger Shroff firing incident

A police official has clarified that the interrogation of four people arrested in connection with the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff’s car has not revealed any information about another celebrity being targeted. The clarification comes amid reports claiming that Salman Khan was the original target and that the accused had also surveyed the residences of other Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Were Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar on the target list? Police official CLARIFIES after Tiger Shroff firing incident

Speaking about the arrests, Praveen Tripathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said the four accused were allegedly involved in the weapon supply network linked to the case. He explained that their role was limited to procuring firearms, transporting them to Mumbai and delivering them to the intended recipients.

When asked whether any other celebrity had been targeted, Tripathi told ANI, “Nothing of that sort emerged during our interrogation, as these individuals were merely part of the weapon supply network. Their knowledge was limited strictly to where to procure the weapons and where to deliver them...”

His statement does not confirm that Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar or Salman Khan were on the target list. It specifically addresses what investigators learnt from the four people questioned in connection with the alleged supply of weapons.

What the reports claim about Salman Khan and other actors

Reports citing investigation sources have claimed that Salman Khan was initially targeted, but the alleged plan was reconsidered after the accused conducted a recce of his Galaxy Apartments residence and found the security arrangements difficult to overcome. According to these reports, Tiger Shroff was subsequently identified as a comparatively easier target.

Other reports have also claimed that the accused moved around Mumbai posing as ordinary visitors and surveyed locations associated with several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. These claims have been attributed to investigation sources and should not be treated as confirmed by Tripathi’s statement.

The police official’s remarks are significant because they distinguish the alleged role of the four arrested individuals from the wider investigation into the attack. His statement does not establish whether the alleged target list included other celebrities, nor does it independently confirm the reported reconnaissance at their residences.

Four arrested over alleged weapon supply network

According to Tripathi, a special team arrested four people: two women, Radha and Babita, and two men, Kunal and Sumit. He said Kunal, who had recently been released from jail in connection with another case, allegedly travelled to Amritsar with Sumit to collect weapons on the instructions of Anil Pandit.

Tripathi alleged that Kunal subsequently used Radha and Babita to transport the weapons to Mumbai. The women allegedly delivered them to a minor near a railway station. He added that Kunal was in contact with Pandit through encrypted communication and had previously carried out a shooting incident in Panipat at his behest.

The investigation into the October 18 firing incident involving Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai is ongoing.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s team issues statement after firing in Juhu, says actor made “no statements” about incident

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