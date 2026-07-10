Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Australian banner Mind Blowing Films have officially announced Silkyara 41, a feature film inspired by the extraordinary rescue operation at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand. The project will chronicle the dramatic mission that led to the safe rescue of 41 trapped workers and highlight the contribution of internationally renowned tunnelling expert Professor Arnold Dix.

Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Australia’s Mind Blowing Films announce Silkyara 41 based on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue

The announcement was made on July 9 in Melbourne and Mumbai, coinciding with a significant moment in India-Australia relations as both nations continue to strengthen bilateral ties. The makers have described Silkyara 41 as a landmark Indo-Australian collaboration that brings together creative talent, storytelling traditions and production expertise from both countries.

The film will be directed by Kabir Khan, known for films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and '83, while the screenplay has been penned by acclaimed Australian writer Andrew Anastasios, whose credits include The Water Diviner. The project is being jointly produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films and Mind Blowing Films.

Speaking about the collaboration, Aamir Khan said, "It gives us great pleasure to announce this landmark collaboration between Mind Blowing Films and Aamir Khan Productions. The story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue moved me deeply. It is a story of courage, resilience, ingenuity and humanity in the face of impossible odds. We are especially proud to announce it on this historic day, as India and Australia open a new chapter in their bilateral relationship. It feels fitting that today we announce this wonderful film to be created by our two countries and is based on a story that celebrates international cooperation and the triumph of the human spirit."

Director Kabir Khan added, "The story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue is one of the most extraordinary human dramas to emerge in recent times. At its heart, it is a story of courage, resilience and the collective determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. What drew me most to the project was its deeply human dimension - the lives that hung in the balance, the families waiting anxiously, and the remarkable individuals who came together to make the rescue possible. I am honoured to bring this inspiring true story to the screen."

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Professor Arnold Dix, whose expertise played a key role during the rescue mission, said, "The Silkyara rescue was never about one person. It was about people from different disciplines, cultures and backgrounds coming together with a single purpose - to bring 41 workers home safely. I am honoured that this extraordinary story will be brought to audiences around the world and hope it serves as a reminder of what humanity can achieve when we work together."

Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, Founder and CEO of Mind-Blowing Films, also shared her thoughts on the project, saying, "From the moment I learned about the Silkyara rescue, I knew this story belonged on the big screen. It is a story of hope, perseverance and collective determination. To partner with Aamir Khan Productions on this project is truly special. We are proud to create what we believe will be a landmark Indo-Australian cinematic collaboration and a celebration of the deepening friendship between our two nations."

The announcement also received support from Australian leaders. The Hon Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria, said, "I'm really proud as Premier of Victoria about the existing strong relationship we have between Victoria and India, and further developing that through the creative industries, through co-production partnerships like Silkyara 41. This not only strengthens that relationship, but it tells our shared story to the world, a story that's founded on family, on hard work, on connection to community, on hope, and a love of the film industry. We've got so much in common, and that's what I'm looking forward to seeing as a result of this production."

The Hon Tony Burke MP, Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for the Arts, added, "There is no greater story of Australian and Indian collaboration than Silkyara 41, and I'm so glad that it's going to be told on the big screen."

According to the makers, Silkyara 41 will recreate the rescue operation that drew global attention and showcased the power of teamwork, innovation and resilience. The film is being developed as an international co-production, with creative and production talent from both India and Australia.

Further details regarding the cast, additional production partners and the film's release timeline are expected to be announced at a later date.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman excited as Sonu Nigam joins Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947 for ‘Oh Tabassum’ song

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