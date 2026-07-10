Sunny Deol BREAKS silence on being credited as ‘Dharmendra’s son’ in Ikka: “Wherever I go, that’s what people say, ‘Dharmendra ka beta hai’”

Sunny Deol made a surprise entry at the end of the screening of Ikka, which was held for the media, at a preview theatre in Mumbai. He had a brief conversation with the journalists about the film and a lot more.

Sunny Deol BREAKS silence on being credited as ‘Dharmendra’s son’ in Ikka: “Wherever I go, that’s what people say, ‘Dharmendra ka beta hai’”

Ikka features Sunny in the role of a feisty lawyer and hence it immediately revived memories of Damini (1993). Sunny Deol said, “I hadn’t got a chance to do a character like this for a long time. Finally, I got a chance when Netflix offered me the film.”

Regarding his co-star Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol stated, “We had worked together in Border (1997) and he’s a gem of a guy. Since that time, we have a great tuning. Also, he is Vinod ji’s (Vinod Khanna) son. So, the bonding is even more.”

Sunny Deol is known for his action scenes, but Ikka is devoid of such sequences. He said, “No, there’s no haatha-paai in this film. It depends on the character. He’s a sophisticated, family man who’s compelled to do something.”

The actor was seen sporting a clean-shaven look, making the journalists wonder if it was for a film. Sunny didn’t say anything about it and instead remarked, “Aaj kal looks ke peeche pad gaye hai. It seems looks matter the most; acting khatam ho gayi hai (laughs).”

A journalist expressed hope that Ikka 2 would be made. Sunny smiled and replied, “Let’s keep our fingers crossed. If people like it, then definitely there’s a scope for it. Until the film doesn’t work, I don’t think on those lines (laughs).”

Ikka will miss a theatrical release but, on the other hand, it’ll reach to moviegoers worldwide. Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh joked, “Dhaai kilo ka haath poori duniya mein jaayega!”

Finally, Sunny opened up about being credited in the film as ‘Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol’. The same credit had also appeared in Border 2 (2026), which was released earlier this year. Sunny explained the reason behind it, “Wherever I go, that’s what people say, ‘Dharmendra ka beta hai’.”

Will he be credited the same way in future films as well? The star answered, “Yes,” and added, “That’s what I am. Papa ke bete hai. Aur kya hai? If we do a good job, I am sure my father would be proud, thinking, ‘Beton ne kuch accha kaam kiya hai’.”

Also Read: Ikka director Siddharth P. Malhotra pens emotional tribute for Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and cast: “There are no small parts, only memorable performances”

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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