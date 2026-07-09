Aamir Khan Productions is gearing up to bring the period drama Batwara 1947 to theatres, with composer A.R. Rahman announcing that singer Sonu Nigam has joined him in the studio to record the song ‘Oh Tabassum’. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and features music by Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

A.R. Rahman excited as Sonu Nigam joins Aamir Khan Productions’ Batwara 1947 for ‘Oh Tabassum’ song

Taking to social media, Rahman wrote, “Thrilled to have #Sonunigam back in our studios to sing #OhTabassum melody from the movie #Batwara1947 Written by @Javedakhtarjadu ..Directed by @RajSantoshi and produced by @AKPPL_Official #Aamirkhan ..Bro..how can you sound so Romantic?”

Batwara 1947 is set during the Partition of India and follows the lives of millions who were displaced and forced to rebuild after the country’s division. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

The story, based on a theatrical production that has reportedly remained banned in Pakistan, is now being adapted for the screen for the first time. It marks one of the more significant historical dramas set for release this year.

The ensemble cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khhushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 has music composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Before Aamir Khan’s Lalkara, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani planned a Lala Amarnath biopic

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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