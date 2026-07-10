Days after the teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming action drama Chauhaan was released, the makers appear to have quietly updated the YouTube version of the video following online criticism. Two notable changes have been made to the teaser, including the removal of actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub's voice from the opening narration and a change in military designation from "major" to "colonel."

Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub’s voice removed from updated Chauhaan teaser? Here’s what we know!

A comparison of the original teaser, which continues to remain unchanged on Instagram and other social media platforms, with the version currently available on YouTube reveals these modifications. While the visuals remain identical, the opening monologue now features a different voice instead of Ayyub's. Additionally, the first line has been slightly altered, with the word "major" replaced by "colonel."

The changes come days after Chauhaan sparked controversy on social media over its references to pellet guns and its depiction of people in Kashmir confronting the armed forces. The teaser drew criticism from sections of the audience, political activists and several voices from Kashmir, who described certain portions of the film's promotional material as insensitive and divisive.

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Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub also found himself at the centre of the debate. The actor faced criticism online for lending his voice to the teaser's opening narration. While Ayyub has not publicly addressed the controversy, his voice is no longer part of the updated YouTube version.

Interestingly, the teaser shared across social media platforms, including Instagram, continues to feature the original narration with Ayyub's voice intact. The modifications appear to have been made only to the version uploaded on YouTube, suggesting that the makers have not officially reissued or replaced the teaser across all digital platforms.

Neither Ajay Devgn nor the film's producers have commented on the changes. Jio Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, producer Aanand L Rai, writer Himanshu Sharma and director Neeraj Yadav have also remained silent on whether the edits were made in response to the backlash or were part of a routine revision.

The makers have not issued any official statement explaining why the narration was changed or why the military rank mentioned in the opening dialogue was altered. As a result, the reason behind the edits remains unclear.

Also Read: Kshatriya Parishad SLAMS Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Yadav after Chauhaan announcement, alleges misuse of Rajput identity

More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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