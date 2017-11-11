Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.11.2017 | 9:17 PM IST

Box Office: Secret Superstar Day 24 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Secret-Superstar (4)

Aamir Khan decided to bring his Secret Superstar on Diwali day i.e. Thursday. Since this is considered to be one of the lowest potential days for a film to bring in audience, the only explanation that one has is that this could be the way to help fetch good word of mouth a day before the real week begins on Friday. In fact Thursday could well be considered akin to that of ‘Paid Previews’

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections [1090 screens] of Secret Superstar on Day 24 (Saturday).

Australia box office
498 USD [Rs. 32,566] from 2 screens

