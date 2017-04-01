Box Office: Naam Shabana opens at 5.12 crore, is better than Neerja and Mardaani

By Joginder Tuteja
  • 0
  • Comments

Box Office Naam Shabana opens at 5.12 crore, is better than Neerja and Mardaani

Naam Shabana has taken a better than expected opening at the Box Office. The film seemed like headed for a Rs. 4 crore Day One since heroine driven action dramas have traditionally worked with a restricted set of audiences. The biggest amongst these has been Jai Gangaajal and that featured Priyanka Chopra as the central protagonist. Hence, Taapsee Pannu – who has recently begun to make mark in the Hindi film industry – had a task in hand to make an early impression with her Naam Shabana.

This has happened to a fair degree though, what with the Neeraj Pandey production taking a start of Rs. 5.12 crore. When compared to collections of some of the recent heroine driven action dramas, this is how Naam Shabana stands:

Jai Gangaajal (Priyanka Chopra) – Rs. 5.5 crore

Akira (Sonakshi Sinha) – Rs. 5.15 crore

Naam Shabana (Taapsee Pannu) – Rs. 5.12 crore

Neerja (Sonam Kapoor) – Rs. 4.7 crore

Pink (Taapsee Pannu) – Rs. 4.32 crore

Kahaani 2 (Vidya Balan) – Rs. 4.25 crore

Mardaani (Rani Mukherji) – Rs. 3.46 crore

NH10 (Anushka Sharma) – Rs. 3.35 crore

What has to be noted is that majority of these films feature leading ladies who have been around for quite some time. However, Taapsee Pannu has two films in there. That said, she has also been supported by Amitabh Bachchan [Pink] and Akshay Kumar [Naam Shabana] in these films, which does give her an advantage of sorts.

Nonetheless, what needs to be seen though is how does the film grow over the weekend now. The film has seen reviews ranging from average to above average to good, which means the real test would eventually be audience word of mouth. It has an advantage of an open week ahead (with Phillauri staying low and Badrinath Ki Dulhania coming to the close of its run). Naam Shabana has all going for it from the release and placement perspective and it would now be the content by director Shivam Nair that would do the final talking.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Kareena Kapoor Khan signed as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador of Sony BBC Earth

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns style Guru for…

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena Tandon's comeback film Maatr

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena…

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in video game

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to…

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Mukkebaaz

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy…

Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer Gauhar Jaan

Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer…

“Yes, I am officially on board for Kapil Sharma’s show… But I am unsure of what will happen in the future” - Raju Srivastava

“Yes, I am officially on board for Kapil…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification