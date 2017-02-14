Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 beats Raees & Kaabil; does better on first Monday

The New Year, 2017 is turning out to be a rather interesting one at the box office, after the release of films like Kaabil and Raees, the latest film to hit screens was the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2.
However, despite the fact that the previous two releases viz. Kaabil and Raees featured massive promotional campaigns and were making headlines way before their release, it is the Akshay starrer Jolly LLB 2 that seems to be doing better business. Looking at the box office collections, Jolly LLB 2 that raked in Rs. 7.26 cr on the first Monday after its release has in fact performed better than both Kaabil and Raees that collected Rs. 4.1 cr and Rs. 6.25 cr on the first Monday post their release respectively.
On the other hand though, both Kaabil and Raees that enjoyed an extended five day weekend had managed to post higher total collection figures of Rs. 71.56 cr and Rs. 99.49 cr respectively, as compared to Rs. 57.72 cr that Jolly LLB 2 managed to rake in. However, given the fact that the Subhash Kapoor directorial enjoys not just good reviews but positive word of mouth as well, the film is expected to see a spike in overall business in the coming days.