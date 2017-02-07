‘Raees’ takes a huge lead over ‘Kaabil’ in overseas

While the final figures are still being compiled, RAAES seems to have consolidated and extended its lead over KAABIL in the overseas. According to estimates, RAEES now leads KAABIL by around 8 mil. USD in the overseas markets.
Weekend: 3 February – 5 February, 2017
United States of America
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross ($)
|Screens
|Total Gross ($)
|Total Gross (INR)
|27
|Raees
|2
|3,99,240
|204
|25,50,784
|17.15 crores
|37
|Kaabil
|2
|1,69,141
|119
|9,96,339
|6.7 crores
|59
|Dangal
|7
|26,596
|11
|1,01,20,407
|68.02 crores
|70
|Shatamanam Bhavati (Telugu)
|4
|10,868
|14
|7,84,907
|5.28 crores
|107
|Gautamiputra Satakarni (Telugu)
|4
|1,866
|8
|16,61,001
|11.17 crores
|108
|Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu)
|4
|1,677
|5
|24,43,965
|16.43 crores
|131
|Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal (Tamil)
|1
|334
|3
|354
|0.24 lacs
|138
|Pushpaka Vimana (Kannada)
|3
|214
|2
|39,765
|26.73 lacs
Note: Reported screens only.
Canada
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (US$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (US$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|16
|Raees
|2
|1,11,421
|22
|7,18,695
|4.84 crores
|22
|Kaabil
|2
|52,673
|23
|2,60,521
|1.76 crores
|41
|Dangal
|7
|9,303
|4
|21,91,832
|14.74 crores
|56
|Sarvann (Punjabi)
|4
|1,425
|2
|2,81,102
|1.89 crores
United Kingdom and Ireland
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (£)
|Screens
|Total Gross (£)
|Total Gross (INR)
|15
|Raees
|2
|1,89,003
|82
|11,45,733
|9.61 crores
|24
|Kaabil
|2
|57,624
|33
|3,67,687
|3.09 crores
|53
|Dangal
|7
|3,712
|9
|25,57,685
|21.46 crores
|120
|Kaakkaa Muttai (Tamil)
|64
|180
|2
|4,385
|3.68 lacs
Australia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (A$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (A$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|24
|Raees
|2
|84,804
|23
|8,32,280
|4.29 crores
|30
|Kaabil
|2
|43,175
|18
|2,50,468
|1.3 crores
|70
|Dangal
|7
|1,136
|3
|26,23,080
|13.52 crores
New Zealand
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (NZ$)
|Screens
|Total Gross (NZ$)
|Total Gross (INR)
|13
|Raees
|2
|33,146
|14
|2,52,256
|1.25 crores
|15
|Kaabil
|2
|27,331
|9
|1,35,471
|66.64 lacs
Malaysia
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (MYR)
|Screens
|Total Gross (MYR)
|Total Gross (INR)
|16
|Raees
|2
|37,425
|17
|2,56,657
|38.99 lacs
|20
|Kaabil
|2
|15,239
|3
|66,668
|10.13 lacs
|21
|Dangal
|7
|6,523
|1
|6,03,566
|91.69 lacs
|24
|Bairavaa (Tamil)
|4
|2,132
|3
|9,82,549
|1.5 crores
Note: Reported screens only.
Germany
|Rank
|Movie
|Weekend
|Weekend Gross (€)
|Screens
|Total Gross (€)
|Total Gross (INR)
|28
|Raees
|1
|1,25,867
|47
|1,25,867
|91.18 lacs