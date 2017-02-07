‘Raees’ takes a huge lead over ‘Kaabil’ in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Raees becomes highest opening week grosser of 2017; Kaabil at no 2

While the final figures are still being compiled, RAAES seems to have consolidated and extended its lead over KAABIL in the overseas. According to estimates, RAEES now leads KAABIL by around 8 mil. USD in the overseas markets.

Weekend: 3 February – 5 February, 2017

 

United States of America

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross ($) Screens Total Gross ($) Total Gross (INR)
27 Raees 2 3,99,240 204 25,50,784 17.15 crores
37 Kaabil 2 1,69,141 119 9,96,339 6.7 crores
59 Dangal 7 26,596 11 1,01,20,407 68.02 crores
70 Shatamanam Bhavati (Telugu) 4 10,868 14 7,84,907 5.28 crores
107 Gautamiputra Satakarni (Telugu) 4 1,866 8 16,61,001 11.17 crores
108 Khaidi No. 150 (Telugu) 4 1,677 5 24,43,965 16.43 crores
131 Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal (Tamil) 1 334 3 354 0.24 lacs
138 Pushpaka Vimana (Kannada) 3 214 2 39,765 26.73 lacs

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Canada

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (US$) Screens Total Gross (US$) Total Gross (INR)
16 Raees 2 1,11,421 22 7,18,695 4.84 crores
22 Kaabil 2 52,673 23 2,60,521 1.76 crores
41 Dangal 7 9,303 4 21,91,832 14.74 crores
56 Sarvann (Punjabi) 4 1,425 2 2,81,102 1.89 crores

 

United Kingdom and Ireland

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (£) Screens Total Gross (£) Total Gross (INR)
15 Raees 2 1,89,003 82 11,45,733 9.61 crores
24 Kaabil 2 57,624 33 3,67,687 3.09 crores
53 Dangal 7 3,712 9 25,57,685 21.46 crores
120 Kaakkaa Muttai (Tamil) 64 180 2 4,385 3.68 lacs

 

Australia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (A$) Screens Total Gross (A$) Total Gross (INR)
24 Raees 2 84,804 23 8,32,280 4.29 crores
30 Kaabil 2 43,175 18 2,50,468 1.3 crores
70 Dangal 7 1,136 3 26,23,080 13.52 crores

 

New Zealand

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (NZ$) Screens Total Gross (NZ$) Total Gross (INR)
13 Raees 2 33,146 14 2,52,256 1.25 crores
15 Kaabil 2 27,331 9 1,35,471 66.64 lacs

 

Malaysia

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (MYR) Screens Total Gross (MYR) Total Gross (INR)
16 Raees 2 37,425 17 2,56,657 38.99 lacs
20 Kaabil 2 15,239 3 66,668 10.13 lacs
21 Dangal 7 6,523 1 6,03,566 91.69 lacs
24 Bairavaa (Tamil) 4 2,132 3 9,82,549 1.5 crores

Note: Reported screens only.
 

Germany

Rank Movie Weekend Weekend Gross (€) Screens Total Gross (€) Total Gross (INR)
28 Raees 1 1,25,867 47 1,25,867 91.18 lacs

 

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit…

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up the shooting of…

Phillauri

Is Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri inspired…

The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack gets ‘UA’ with 2 verbal…

Publicity overdrive

Publicity overdrive: Director denies Diljit…

JoLLy LLB 2 (4)

No Lucknow in Jolly LLB 2, censor clamps…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification