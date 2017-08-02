WOW! Priyanka Chopra to produce the remake of her National award winning film Ventilator in Malayalam

Priyanka Chopra is growing as a star and how. The actress is not only making waves in the West but is giving the Indian regional cinema a bigger platform through her production house Purple Pebble Pictures.

Now, it has been learned that Priyanka Chopra is all set to produce the remake of her National Award winning Marathi film, Ventilator. The film will be remade in Malayalam. The news was confirmed by Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra. She said that the Malayalam industry has some amazing content and doing really well.

Madhu Chopra further added that she understand Malayalam better than Telugu and Tamil. As Telugu and Tamil industries are huge industries, it would have been tough for them. This is why they are not scared of the remake the film in Malayalam. As far the movie is concerned, the film is still in casting stage and director will also be finalized soon.

Written and Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Ventilator starred Ashutosh Gowariker, Jitendra Joshi as Prasanna Kamerkar amongst others.