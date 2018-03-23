Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.03.2018 | 3:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid Baaghi 2 October Hate Story IV Pari Padmaavat
follow us on

Saroj Khan breaks her silence on Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Ek Do Teen’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Contrary to rumours of the dance guru being upset, Saroj Khan rubbishes rumours and showers her blessings on the Baaghi 2 team, appreciating their efforts with ‘Ek Do Teen’. Veteran choreographer master Saroj Khan has expressed her happiness with the hard work of Ahmed Khan and Ganesh Acharya. Source close to her reveals that she has in fact liked the recreated version of the song.

Saroj Khan breaks her silence on Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Ek Do Teen’

Interestingly, director – choreographer Ahmed Khan who was the assistant choreographer for Tezaab under the guidance of Saroj Khan, along with Ganesh Acharya who featured as a background dancer in the 1988 film joined hands to recreate ‘Ek Do Teen’ for today’s generation. Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have delivered a tribute to N Chandra, Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Commenting on the same a source close to the developments adds, “There is no question of taking any legal action. ‘Ek Do Teen’ was flagged off by Saroj Khan for whom Ahmed is a student. There is no competition here and there should be no comparison as every individual is different. Where is the point of being better than the original when it’s a tribute to the original team of ‘Ek Do Teen’. The entire Baaghi 2 team has worked very hard.”

Talking about the recreated version, Saroj Khan said, “I’m so happy and proud of Ahmed and Ganesh that they are giving a tribute to us. They have all my blessings.”

Also Read: Saroj Khan, N Chandra to take action against Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Ek Do Teen’

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Madhuri Dixit in, Sanjay Dutt out of Shiddat?

Saroj Khan, N Chandra to take action against…

Varun Dhawan confesses that he had stage…

REVEALED: Why Ahmed Khan roped in Ganesh…

CONFIRMED! Madhuri Dixit replaces late…

BREAKING: Kriti Sanon signed for Housefull…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification