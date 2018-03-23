Saroj Khan breaks her silence on Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Ek Do Teen’

Contrary to rumours of the dance guru being upset, Saroj Khan rubbishes rumours and showers her blessings on the Baaghi 2 team, appreciating their efforts with ‘Ek Do Teen’. Veteran choreographer master Saroj Khan has expressed her happiness with the hard work of Ahmed Khan and Ganesh Acharya. Source close to her reveals that she has in fact liked the recreated version of the song.

Interestingly, director – choreographer Ahmed Khan who was the assistant choreographer for Tezaab under the guidance of Saroj Khan, along with Ganesh Acharya who featured as a background dancer in the 1988 film joined hands to recreate ‘Ek Do Teen’ for today’s generation. Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have delivered a tribute to N Chandra, Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Commenting on the same a source close to the developments adds, “There is no question of taking any legal action. ‘Ek Do Teen’ was flagged off by Saroj Khan for whom Ahmed is a student. There is no competition here and there should be no comparison as every individual is different. Where is the point of being better than the original when it’s a tribute to the original team of ‘Ek Do Teen’. The entire Baaghi 2 team has worked very hard.”

Talking about the recreated version, Saroj Khan said, “I’m so happy and proud of Ahmed and Ganesh that they are giving a tribute to us. They have all my blessings.”

