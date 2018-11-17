BREAKING: Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia Furniturewalla to feature in Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawani Janeman

Just two days ago, we got a glimpse into the role that will be essayed by Saif Ali Khan in the film Jawani Janeman. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, there has been a new addition in the star cast. That of the young debutant Aalia Furniturewalla who is the daughter of Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander star Pooja Bedi. She will be stepping into Bollywood with this rom-com.

In earlier reports, we had mentioned that Jawani Janeman will focus primarily on a father – daughter relationship. We had also stated that Saif Ali Khan is expected to play the role of an accidental father who suddenly realizes that he is a father to a teenage daughter. The latter’s role will be essayed by Aalia Furniturewalla.

A source close to the project confirmed the developments saying, “Yes, Aalia Furniturewalla has been roped in for the Nitin Kakkar film. She has really liked the script of Jawani Janeman. And she is super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan who plays the role of her father.” It will be interesting to see Saif and Aalia since they are sharing screen space for the first time.

In the previous reports, we had also stated that Saif essays the character of a 40 year old man who refuses to grow up. The film has been of keen interest to the Hum Tum actor who has been looking forward to doing a fun, frothy film which are the key elements of this Nitin Kakkar directorial. On the other hand, details of the character to be played by Aalia are currently being kept under wraps. Also it is yet to be seen if the makers will rope in other actors to play the love interests of Saif and his debutant onscreen daughter.

Jawani Janeman is expected to go on floor in London and the shooting will kick start from next year onwards. An official announcement on these details is expected to be made soon.

Also Read: WOW! Saif Ali Khan turns accidental father for Jawani Janeman and here are the details