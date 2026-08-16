Yash has opened up about his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, explaining that the story is designed to explore complex aspects of its characters and is not intended as children's entertainment. The actor spoke about the film during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, where he discussed the approach behind his character and the significance of the film's title.

Yash says Toxic is “A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups,” clarifies film is not meant for children

According to Yash, Toxic required him to explore different sides of his character rather than present a straightforward portrayal. He said the story needed to be handled authentically, particularly because of the different layers involved. “Wherever that story will land, every layer of this character is important to go there. And for me, that kind of a story has to be told in the most authentic way. It is beyond me as a person,” Yash said.

Yash explains the meaning behind Toxic’s tagline

The actor also highlighted the film's tagline, A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which he believes gives audiences an indication of what they can expect from the story. “From the time I have put the title, I have put a tagline under it. This is a fairy tale for grown-ups,” he said.

Yash was also asked about the kind of audience the film is aimed at. Making the distinction clear, he said that Toxic has not been created as a film for children. “Children don’t have to watch. This film is not made for children. All the children have to stay at home. That is very clear. We have not made it for kids,” the actor said.

His comments come after discussions around the film's mature themes and content. Yash has previously addressed criticism surrounding intimate scenes in Toxic, stressing that there is a distinction between mature content and vulgarity and that such scenes need to serve the filmmaker's vision.

Yash returns with Toxic after four years

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks Yash's return to the big screen after four years. The actor is playing a double role in the gangster drama, which also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

The film was initially scheduled for release in March 2026 but was subsequently postponed. It is now scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Yash says Toxic is “for Gen Zs,” addresses criticism over intimate scenes: “I haven’t even kissed”

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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