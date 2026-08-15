Makers of Prabhas’ Fauzi drop new poster to pay tribute to soldiers and freedom fighters on 80th Independence Day

The makers of Fauzi, starring Prabhas and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, marked India's 80th Independence Day with a new poster from the upcoming historical drama. The poster pays tribute to the soldiers and freedom fighters whose sacrifices contributed to India's journey towards independence.

Makers of Prabhas’ Fauzi drop new poster to pay tribute to soldiers and freedom fighters on 80th Independence Day

The new artwork was shared on social media on Friday, August 15, with a message reflecting on the struggles that preceded the country's freedom. The caption accompanying the poster read, “Before freedom became a celebration, it was a battle! Saluting the spirit of every Fauzi who fought for our tomorrow 🙏 Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 Team #Fauzi.”

The poster comes as audiences await more details about the film, which is expected to present Prabhas in a different avatar. While the makers have kept much of the story under wraps, the Independence Day tribute offers a glimpse into the historical setting and themes associated with Fauzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Prabhas teams up with Hanu Raghavapudi for Fauzi

Fauzi marks Prabhas' collaboration with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, known for films such as Sita Ramam. The project is being presented as a historical drama and is expected to feature the actor in an intense role.

The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, along with Bhushan Kumar. T-Series Films is presenting the project.

The latest poster also builds on the film's title, with Fauzi referring to a soldier. By focusing on the sacrifices behind India's freedom, the makers have used the Independence Day occasion to underline the historical context of the film.

Prabhas, meanwhile, has several major projects lined up as he continues to work across large-scale productions. His association with Fauzi has generated interest among fans, particularly given the collaboration with Raghavapudi and the film's period setting. Fauzi is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on December 3, 2026.

Also Read: Prabhas changes Instagram display picture after 7 years, switches Baahubali look for Fauzi

More Pages: Fauzi Box Office Collection

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