Actor Yash has responded to producer Allu Aravind’s 2023 comments about his standing before KGF, asserting that cinema is a collective effort rather than the domain of any single person.

Yash reacts to Allu Aravind’s comments on his stature before KGF; says, “Cinema doesn’t just belong to a producer”

Aravind had earlier questioned how big a star Yash was before KGF and credited the film’s scale and grandeur, rather than the actor, for its success. Appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Yash was asked to react to the remark and to comment on how central an actor is to a film’s success. He said, “It is true. But I also believe that cinema doesn’t just belong to a producer.”

He went on to point out that filmmaking involves the work of many people who rarely receive recognition. “So many people work in cinema, but only the actor gets credits. Be it a character artist or a writer, everyone works hard in cinema, but if an actor is not able to carry it, the film will not work,” he said.

Yash also spoke about the outsized attention actors tend to receive compared to the rest of a film’s crew. “I feel audience is right. Sometimes I wonder why does actor win all the love?” he said, adding, “And I truly believe that audience is never wrong. They respect everyone and are aware as to who deserves to earn more respect.”

Aravind, a prominent Telugu producer, had made his original remark while arguing that an actor’s fee accounts for only a limited share of a film’s budget. He had said, “The lead actor of a movie gets only 20 to 25 per cent of the film’s budget as remuneration. So, it is not true that the budget for the film will increase because of his fees alone. On top of actors’ fees, a lot of money is spent to make the movie a big venture.”

Yash’s remarks come at a time when his profile has risen considerably following the KGF franchise’s success. He plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana, billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol. He will next be seen in Toxic, a gangster thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas, which releases in theatres on August 26.

Also Read: Yash says Toxic is “A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups,” clarifies film is not meant for children

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.