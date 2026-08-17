Actor Mohanlal has announced a new film with director Jude Anthany Joseph, sharing the news on X on Sunday. The actor did not reveal further details about the project, only stating that it is scheduled to release next year.

Mohanlal announces new movie with Jude Anthany Joseph; calls it “exciting new film”

Mohanlal wrote, “Delighted to share that I’ll be joining hands with Jude Anthany Joseph for an exciting new film next year! More details coming your way soon.”

This will mark another collaboration between the two after Thudakkam, which stars Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead role. The film also features Dinesh Prabhakar, Jaffer Idukki, Kottayam Ramesh, Jibin Gopinath, Sivadas Kannur, Jeys Jose, Jayakurup, Ashwini Vijayan and T. G. Ravi in key roles. Thudakkam released in theatres on August 7.

The screenplay is written by Lineesh Nellickal, Akhil Krishna and Jude Anthany Joseph, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy. Akhil George and Jomon T. John will handle the cinematography, while Dr Emil Vincent and Dr Aneesha Antony serve as executive producers.

Before Thudakkam, Mohanlal starred in Drishyam 3, the third and final installment of the Drishyam trilogy, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film released globally on May 21, 2026, with Mohanlal reprising his role as Georgekutty.

The Drishyam franchise follows Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The original Drishyam released in 2013, followed by Drishyam 2 in 2021, with the franchise also spawning remakes in Hindi, Tamil and other languages.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on Jude Anthany Joseph’s Mohanlal comment: “I hope I’m worthy enough to share screen space with him someday”

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