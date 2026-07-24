Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly leaving no stone unturned for his upcoming film Ranabaali. According to reports, the actor underwent months of intensive physical and combat training to prepare for the demanding role, with a focus on ensuring that the film's action sequences appear as authentic as possible on screen.

Vijay Deverakonda underwent months of combat and horse-riding training for Ranabaali: Source

Known for committing himself to physically challenging roles, Vijay is said to have followed an extensive training programme that went beyond conventional fitness routines. The reported preparation included horse riding, weapon handling, firearm drills, knife combat and specialised action choreography, all designed to help him convincingly portray his character.

As per reports, a source close to the production shared details of the actor's preparation, saying, "For this role, Vijay immersed himself in an extensive preparation process. He underwent rigorous horse-riding sessions, mastering control and agility while simultaneously learning weapon handling, firearm operation, and performing under simulated fire effects all while on horseback. In addition, he committed to an intensive physical transformation that included heavy bodybuilding, knife combat training, firearm drills, and specialized action choreography. Every aspect of the preparation was designed not merely to teach individual skills, but to help Vijay completely embody the character, ensuring every action on screen feels authentic, believable, and true to the world of the film."

The reported training programme was reportedly tailored to match both the physical and emotional requirements of the character. Alongside improving his strength and endurance through bodybuilding, Vijay is said to have spent considerable time learning advanced combat techniques and horseback riding, skills expected to feature prominently in the film.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal extensive details about Ranabaali, the reported scale of Vijay's preparation has generated curiosity among fans, who are eager to see the actor in a new action-oriented avatar. If the reports are accurate, the training reflects the team's focus on realism and immersive action rather than relying solely on visual effects or stunt doubles.

Apart from Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda has an interesting slate of projects lined up. The actor is also set to feature in Rowdy Janardhana and VDXShoryuv, adding to a diverse lineup that spans multiple genres.

With Ranabaali continuing to generate buzz, audiences are now waiting for the makers to unveil more details about the film, including Vijay Deverakonda's first look and a glimpse of the action sequences that reportedly involved months of preparation.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna drops appreciation post for Vijay Deverakonda and team of Ranabaali; says, “These boys are doing something extremely scary”

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