Rishab Shetty wins Best Director and Leadership in Cinema Awards for Kantara: Chapter 1 at IFFM 2026

Actor-director Rishab Shetty was honoured with the Best Director Award for Kantara: Chapter 1 and the Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on Sunday.

Rishab Shetty wins Best Director and Leadership in Cinema Awards for Kantara: Chapter 1 at IFFM 2026

Shetty took to Instagram to express his gratitude, sharing snippets of the certificates and awards. He wrote, “Deeply honoured to receive the Best Director Award for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ and the Leadership in Cinema Award at @iffmelbourne 2026. These honours belong to my entire team. Kannada cinema and the culture and traditions that inspire our stories. Heartfelt gratitude.”

Kantara: Chapter 1 traces the origins of Daiva worship in Tulunadu, with the story set against the backdrop of the fourth-century Kadamba dynasty. Shetty plays Berme, the protector of the Kantara forest and its tribal communities.

The film follows the struggle between a royal family attempting to seize control and the Daivas and tribals who resist their rule. It also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles, with Rakesh Poojari, Hariprashanth MG, Deepak Rai Panaje, Shaneel Gautham and Naveen Bondel rounding out the supporting cast.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and serves as a prequel to Kantara, which released in 2022 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty opens IFFM 2026 in Melbourne, Rekha attends screening of restored Umrao Jaan

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