The actor also praised the film’s cast and crew, while highlighting his collaborations with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sun Pictures.

Allu Arjun has shared his appreciation for the recently released Tamil film DC starring Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi, praising director Arun Matheswaran, the cast and crew for their work. The actor took to X to share his thoughts on the film, calling it a ‘Tamil classic’ and recommending it to film lovers.

Allu Arjun praises Arun Matheswaran’s DC; calls it “a Tamil classic” and applauds Lokesh Kanagaraj

In his post, Allu Arjun wrote, “Watched #DC ! It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant. All the artists are fabbb, especially #WamiqaGabbi garu, and of course the hero! And my director @Dir_Lokesh garu, the biggest pillar of support. 🖤 @sunpictures @isanjkayy @mukesh_DOP @editor_prasanna @skannanartdir @PC_stunts @asiansureshent.”

Apart from highlighting Matheswaran’s direction, Allu Arjun also mentioned music composer Anirudh Ravichander and praised the technical aspects of the film. He singled out Wamiqa Gabbi among the performers and acknowledged the contribution of the wider technical team.

The actor also used the post to acknowledge director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is set to collaborate with him on his upcoming project AA23. Referring to Kanagaraj as “the biggest pillar of support”, Allu Arjun’s message also reflects the professional association between the two filmmakers and actor.

Allu Arjun additionally tagged Sun Pictures in his post. The production house is backing his upcoming film Raaka, which is being directed by Atlee. The actor recently generated considerable attention with the first poster and character reveal from the project, with his new look becoming a talking point among fans and moviegoers.

Watched #DC ! It’s a Tamil classic. Every film lover must watch it. It’s poetry for those who get it. Congratulations to the entire #DC team. Highest respect to Director @ArunMatheswaran garu. @anirudhofficial absolute master booster! Technically brilliant.

All the artists are… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 17, 2026



Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has several projects lined up following the success of the Pushpa franchise. AA23, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is among his most anticipated upcoming films. The actor is also expected to return for Pushpa 3: The Rampage, along with other projects in development.

With his latest social media post, Allu Arjun has once again used his platform to acknowledge work from across the South Indian film industry, while his own lineup continues to generate interest among audiences across India.

Also Read: Allu Arjun brings close friends on board as co-producers for AA23 with Mythri Movie Makers on Friendship Day

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