The 17th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 officially opened with a celebration of Indian cinema, culture and its enduring legacy, as superstar Rishab Shetty lit the ceremonial lamp and officially flagged off the festival at its Opening Night with the Australian premiere of Members of the Problematic Family.

Rishab Shetty opens IFFM 2026 in Melbourne, Rekha attends screening of restored Umrao Jaan

Beginning with IFFM’s beautiful and cherished ritual of lighting the lamp, the Opening Night marked the commencement of one of the most anticipated celebrations of Indian cinema in Australia. Rishab Shetty’s presence added to the significance of the occasion as he illuminated the lamp, symbolising the light of cinema and the festival’s continued journey of bringing Indian stories to a global audience.

Following the opening film, the legendary Rekha screened the restored version of her classic, S.K. Jain’s Umrao Jaan.

At the screening, Rekha said, “I acted in Umrao Jaan at the age of just 22. When Muzaffar told me the story and that he’s making this film in Urdu, i told him someone like me in this film, i was surprised. But the fact that the film still holds such a special place in everyone’s heart is truly special for me. What people don’t know is that i saw this film for the first time last year”.

The Opening Night set the tone for the 17th edition of IFFM, which continues to bring together celebrated Indian talent, filmmakers and audiences while creating a vibrant cultural bridge between India and Australia. With its blend of contemporary voices and iconic cinema, IFFM 2026 begins its celebrations by putting the richness and diversity of Indian storytelling firmly at the centre stage.

Also Read: Rekha shines at Red Sea Film Festival with honouree award and a heartfelt tribute during the restored Umrao Jaan screening, says “I am alive because of films”

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