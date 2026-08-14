The Prabhas-led sequel is among the most awaited projects from Hombale Films following the 2023 release of Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire.

Pre-production work on Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam has reportedly begun, with producer Vijay Kiragandur and director Prashanth Neel once again working together on the sequel. The film, which will see Prabhas return to the Salaar franchise, has been awaited since the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in 2023.

Salaar Part 2 Shouryaanga Parvam: Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur kick off work on its pre-production

According to an independent industry source, the team has now started focusing on the early stages of development for the second instalment. The source said, "Pre-production on Salaar 2: Shouryaanga Parvam is officially in overdrive. Producer Vijay Kiragandur (Hombale Films) and director Prashanth Neel have reteamed on what stands as one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious projects. Coming off Salaar’s record-breaking OTT run, the team is fully focused on delivering an unprecedented cinematic spectacle that exceeds massive fan expectations."

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire introduced audiences to the dystopian city-state of Khansaar and centred on the relationship between Deva, played by Prabhas, and Varadharaja Mannar, portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also featured Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles.

Released in December 2023, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire performed strongly at the box office and became one of the notable Telugu releases of the year. The film also found a substantial audience following its digital premiere, extending the reach of the franchise beyond its theatrical run.

The upcoming sequel is expected to take forward the story established in the first film, although further details regarding its plot, shooting schedule and release plans are awaited. The latest development indicates that the makers have begun preparations for the next chapter, with more updates likely to follow as the project progresses.

Hombale Films, meanwhile, has backed several major Indian productions, including the KGF franchise and Kantara. With Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, the production house and Neel are set to continue the franchise that began with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

The sequel remains one of the projects closely followed by Prabhas and Salaar fans, with the latest update on its pre-production expected to generate further interest around the film.

Also Read: Prabhas celebrating birthday with Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur sparks speculations on Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam

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