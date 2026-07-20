Malavika Mohanan has added another milestone to her growing filmography as her Telugu debut, The Raja Saab, where she stars opposite Prabhas, continues its winning streak on the digital platform. The horror-fantasy entertainer has emerged as the most-watched Indian film premiere on OTT in the first half of 2026, garnering an impressive 17.5 million views on OTT Platform, as per Ormax Media's Stream View Half-Yearly Report.

Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan starrer The Raja Saab tops OTT charts with 17.5 million views

Starring Prabhas in the lead, The Raja Saab has found a strong response on streaming, with audiences across the country embracing its entertaining mix of fantasy, horror and commercial storytelling. The film's digital performance has further amplified its reach, making it one of the biggest OTT success stories of the year. For Malavika Mohanan, the film marked a significant career milestone as she made her much-awaited Telugu cinema debut. Sharing screen space with Prabhas, the actress expanded her Pan-India presence.

Having consistently delivered fine performances across Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi cinema, Malavika continues to strengthen her position as one of the industry's most promising actors. The digital response to The Raja Saab further reflects her growing popularity among audiences nationwide.

Malavika will next be seen alongside Karthi in the highly anticipated Sardar 2, followed by Pocket Novel, where she stars opposite Vijay Sethupathi. With an exciting line-up of projects spanning multiple industries, the actress continues to chart an impressive Pan-India journey.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan reveals first look from Idhayam Murali cameo; opens up about working with Fahadh Faasil

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