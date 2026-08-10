Ayushmann Khurrana has addressed filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph’s recent clarification surrounding a past project that reportedly involved the actor and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Putting speculation to rest, Ayushmann took to the comments section of Jude’s Instagram post to respond directly to the filmmaker and express his admiration for Mohanlal.

Ayushmann Khurrana breaks silence on Jude Anthany Joseph’s Mohanlal comment: “I hope I’m worthy enough to share screen space with him someday”

Jude had shared a post after meeting Ayushmann, writing, “Wonderful catching up with Ayushmann today ❤️ Just to clarify, my Mohanlal Sir comment was about the producer and had nothing to do with him. Nothing but respect between us. Hope we get to work together soon! ❤️ He was so happy with the Mohanlal sir script, and unfortunately it didn’t work out. It was definitely not his fault that it didn’t happen. Hope we get to work together someday.”

Responding to Jude’s post, Ayushmann wrote, “I’m a fan of your work and I hope that I get the opportunity to work with you soon. I have the utmost respect for Mohanlal sir’s work. He is a legend. I hope I’m worthy enough to share screen space with him someday.”

The exchange comes amid discussions surrounding comments attributed to Jude about a project that was reportedly being developed with Ayushmann. However, there appears to have been no direct communication between Ayushmann or his management and Jude Anthany Joseph regarding the project. Any discussions, if they took place at the production level, were understood to have been at a preliminary stage, before any formal commitment from the actor.

Importantly, Mohanlal’s name had not been part of any project-related discussion involving Ayushmann or his team. The actor’s latest comment, therefore, makes his position clear: he holds the Malayalam superstar in the highest regard and would welcome the opportunity to work with him in the future.

For now, Ayushmann’s response also puts to rest any suggestion of friction between him and Jude. The actor’s warm message and the filmmaker’s clarification indicate that there is nothing but mutual respect between the two, with both expressing a desire to collaborate in the future.

Also Read: It’s a wrap! Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya concludes shoot; see EXCLUSIVE picture from set!

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