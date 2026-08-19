Keerthy Suresh has mastered the art of making a saree look effortlessly elegant. From ivory drapes and traditional gold borders to vibrant yellows and richly embellished silks, the National Award winner’s wardrobe is a lesson in understated glamour and impeccable styling. Her looks bring together the palette, jewellery, blouse, hair and makeup with effortless sophistication, making them perfect inspiration for an Onam wardrobe.

Keerthy Suresh’s 7 elegant saree looks to take Onam fashion cues from!

1. When Traditional Gold Gets Regal

Keerthy’s rich gold saree is ideal for those who want festive fashion to make a statement. The heavily woven golden drape is beautifully balanced by an ivory blouse with intricate gold embroidery, while a traditional choker, earrings, bangles and flowers tucked into her sleek bun add a regal touch. For Onam, it offers a grander take on the classic kasavu aesthetic.

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2. The Soft White-and-Gold Classic

This lightweight ivory saree, featuring tiny gold motifs and a delicate golden border, gives the traditional white-and-gold combination a contemporary personality. A scalloped white blouse, loose curls, statement jhumkas and stacked bangles keep the look youthful and effortless. It works beautifully for an Onam lunch, family celebration or festive evening.

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3. Ivory Elegance With a Touch of Green

Keerthy’s ivory saree, paired with a subtle jewel-toned accent, proves that festive dressing does not require heavy embellishment. Tiny gold details, a scalloped blouse, statement jhumkas and jasmine-adorned hair add traditional charm, while soft makeup keeps the look refined. It is a reminder that ivory, muted gold and a carefully chosen colour can create a celebratory look.

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4. A Sunshine-Yellow Moment

Moving beyond the classic ivory-and-gold palette, Keerthy’s sunshine-yellow saree brings warmth and vibrancy to festive dressing. Tonal embroidery, a delicate blouse, layered necklace and understated earrings allow the colour to remain the hero. Soft hair and natural makeup enhance its freshness, making yellow a joyful alternative for Onam.

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5. Floral Embroidery Meets Onam Charm

This ivory saree features delicate floral embroidery with pops of colour and a fine gold border, beautifully echoing Onam’s festive floral spirit. Paired with a striped blouse, layered choker, minimal bangles and statement sunglasses, the look strikes a balance between tradition and modernity.

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6. The Bright Yellow Statement Saree

A vibrant yellow saree creates a playful, youthful festive statement. Keerthy keeps the accessories restrained with silver-toned jewellery and traditional earrings, while flowers in her tied-back hair bring an unmistakably Indian touch. The result is cheerful and celebratory without relying on heavy embellishment.

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7. Champagne Glamour With a Modern Edge

Keerthy takes saree dressing into glamorous territory with a champagne-toned, embellished drape. The shimmer, matching blouse and sheer pallu create a sophisticated silhouette, while statement earrings, softly pulled-back hair and luminous makeup complete the look. It is a perfect cue for evening Onam celebrations where traditional grace meets contemporary glamour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

On the work front, Keerthy’s exciting lineup, including Sathyavan Savithiri, Rowdy Janardhana, Akka, tentatively titled VenkyAnil5, Dorothy, and Raftaar, promises to showcase her versatility across languages and genres. With diverse characters and fresh cinematic worlds ahead, audiences have plenty to look forward to from one of Indian cinema’s most accomplished performers.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh stays awake for 41 hours while juggling back-to-back shoots: “I consider this a blessing”

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