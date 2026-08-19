The actor reflects on childhood experiences, choosing his career independently and why success or setbacks cannot define the person he has become.

Vijay Deverakonda says, “Nothing can make or break me anymore”; opens up about building his journey on his own terms

Vijay Deverakonda has reflected on the experiences that have shaped his personality and career, explaining why he does not believe any single success or setback can define him. The actor, who has built his career largely on his own terms, spoke about the different moments in his life that contributed to the person he is today.

Vijay Deverakonda says, “Nothing can make or break me anymore”; opens up about building his journey on his own terms

Discussing his journey and the impact of both positive and difficult experiences, Vijay said, “Everything makes you a little and everything breaks you a little. Everything in a journey makes you a different person and breaks some part of you. I don’t think nothing can make or break me in the sense that the sentence implies, like it is the end or it is the rise. I think I was made when I was born. I think I was made the day, at the age of five, my parents put me in boarding school, and I learned to live and survive without having to see them. I was made when I first got into my first fight and came back lesser bruised than the other guy. I was made when I would diffuse the fight in the class. I was made many times when I put my chin up to the face without going to my daddy to solve it. I was made when I chose my career and made myself on my own feet without anybody to hand-hold me or guide me.”

Vijay’s comments highlight the importance he places on personal experiences rather than viewing his journey solely through the lens of his professional achievements. He recalled being sent to boarding school at the age of five, an experience that taught him to live independently from his parents. He also referred to his experiences during school and the lessons he learned from handling conflicts and taking responsibility for his own decisions.

The actor further connected these experiences to his decision to pursue a career without relying on external guidance or support. For Vijay Deverakonda, the process of navigating those moments has been as important as the eventual milestones that followed.

His perspective also reflects his approach towards success and setbacks in the entertainment industry. Rather than treating either as definitive moments, Vijay appears to view them as experiences that contribute to his growth and evolution. This outlook comes as he enters another phase of his career with several projects in the pipeline.

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Ranabaali, Rowdy Janardhana and VDXShoryuv. With these projects, the actor is set to explore different stories and characters while continuing his journey on his own terms.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda turns fierce warrior in new Ranabaali Independence Day poster

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