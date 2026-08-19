From ivory sarees and vibrant pinks to mustard hues and chikankari sets, Rashmika Mandanna offers plenty of inspiration for elegant Onam dressing.

7 Ethnic looks of Rashmika Mandanna that will enhance your Onam wardrobe

When it comes to festive fashion, Rashmika Mandanna has a knack for balancing traditional silhouettes with a contemporary sensibility. Whether she is dressed in a classic saree or an intricately embroidered ethnic ensemble, the actress often keeps her styling elegant without appearing overly elaborate. With Onam around the corner, her wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration for those looking to embrace Indian fashion for the festivities.

7 Ethnic looks of Rashmika Mandanna that will enhance your Onam wardrobe

From subtle pastels to statement colours and traditional detailing, here are seven Rashmika Mandanna ethnic looks that can inspire your Onam wardrobe.

1. Ivory saree with gold detailing

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Rashmika keeps things timeless in an ivory saree featuring intricate gold embroidery and delicate embellishments. Paired with a richly detailed blouse, the ensemble is styled with statement jhumkas, a sleek low ponytail and minimal makeup. The ivory-and-gold combination lends itself naturally to the understated elegance associated with festive dressing, making it suitable for an Onam lunch or family gathering.

2. Regal Red for a statement look

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For those who prefer a more dramatic festive palette, Rashmika’s rich red traditional ensemble offers plenty of inspiration. Featuring intricate gold embroidery and an ornate dupatta, the look is completed with traditional earrings, a centre-parted bun and understated makeup. The combination of deep red and gold makes this an option for a grand Onam celebration.

3. Soft Pink for daytime festivities

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Rashmika opts for a delicate pink floral saree with subtle embellishments for a softer festive look. A classic low bun, statement earrings and minimal accessories keep the styling sophisticated. The pastel shade makes the ensemble particularly suited to an intimate Onam gathering or a festive lunch.

4. Mustard Yellow with a contemporary edge

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Adding a burst of colour to the edit is Rashmika’s mustard-yellow saree. Styled with a contemporary blouse and striking jewellery, the actress brings a playful quality to the traditional silhouette. The vibrant hue makes the look a fitting choice for anyone looking to experiment with colour while retaining a classic festive aesthetic.

5. Vibrant Pink Silk Suit

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Rashmika makes a case for bright hues in a hot-pink embroidered kurta paired with a sheer, scalloped organza dupatta. She keeps the accessories delicate with drop earrings and a subtle pendant chain, while a middle-parted low ponytail and minimal bindi complete the look. The lightweight dupatta and vivid colour make it a fitting option for daytime Onam celebrations and family gatherings.

6. Embellished Beige Ensemble

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For a more traditional approach, Rashmika chooses a long-sleeved beige suit featuring intricate gold embroidery and mirror-work detailing, paired with a matching embellished dupatta. A polished low bun decorated with fresh gajra, statement gold chandelier earrings and luminous makeup add to the classic appeal. The gold detailing and floral hair accessory give the ensemble a festive character that works well for evening celebrations.

7. Ivory Chikankari Set

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Rashmika embraces understated elegance in a light yellow-ivory chikankari embroidered suit with a heavily textured matching dupatta. Oversized filigree earrings, a delicate bracelet and a sleek bun decorated with flowers complete the look. The serene palette and traditional styling make this ensemble particularly suited to those who prefer a softer interpretation of festive fashion.

From classic ivory and gold combinations to vibrant pinks and mustard yellow, Rashmika Mandanna’s ethnic wardrobe demonstrates how traditional dressing can be adapted for different moods and occasions. For Onam festivities, these looks offer versatile cues for creating an ensemble that feels festive while remaining effortlessly elegant.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna shares life update amid hip injury recovery: “Slowing down seems scary”

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