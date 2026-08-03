Actor Keerthy Suresh recently gave fans a glimpse into her demanding work schedule, revealing that she stayed awake for 41 hours while moving between multiple shoots. Despite the long hours, the National Award-winning actor said she considers herself fortunate to be busy with work. Through a series of Instagram Stories, Keerthy shared updates about her hectic schedule and reflected on balancing consecutive projects.

Keerthy Suresh stays awake for 41 hours while juggling back-to-back shoots: “I consider this a blessing”

Keerthy Suresh reveals she "was up for 41 hours"

In one of her posts, Keerthy explained why she had been inactive on social media: "Just didn't have the energy to post this yesterday. Jumping from one shoot to another. Phew!!! Was up for 41 hours before I slept finally."

She later shared another update after returning home following a long day of work. She added, "Just walked into my room, literally after 24 hours, almost 20 hours at work. I left at 6 am yesterday & it's 6 am right now & the catch is I'm leaving for my next work in an hour."

While acknowledging the exhaustion, Keerthy said she views her packed schedule positively: "Good problems to complain, it's life isn't it, I consider this a blessing, cheers to life."

She also posted a mirror selfie before heading out again, joking that she still had enough energy to take a picture despite having only a brief break between shoots.

In another Instagram story, Keerthy smiled as she left for work wearing a white T-shirt with the words "I Will Survive." She wrote, "And off to shoot, this T-shirt really means something today, yes I will."

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has several projects in the pipeline, including Sathyavan Savithiri, Raftaar, Akka, Rowdy Janardhana and the tentatively titled VenkyAnil5.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh celebrates Argentina’s FIFA World Cup final berth with ‘Vamos Argentina’

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