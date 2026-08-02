On the occasion of Friendship Day, Allu Arjun starrer upcoming film AA23 made headlines with a production update. The actor has brought four of his close associates—Bunny Vas, Sandeep Ramineni, Natraj and Swathi—on board as co-producers of the much-anticipated project, which is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Allu Arjun brings close friends on board as co-producers for AA23 with Mythri Movie Makers on Friendship Day

The development adds a personal dimension to one of the most awaited pan-India films currently in production. While the makers are yet to reveal further details about the project, the decision to include members of Allu Arjun's long-time circle as co-producers has drawn attention on social media, particularly as it coincides with Friendship Day celebrations.

Over the years, Allu Arjun has maintained long-standing professional relationships with several collaborators, many of whom have gone on to establish themselves in different areas of the film business. The inclusion of Bunny Vas, Sandeep Ramineni, Natraj and Swathi as co-producers on AA23 reflects those enduring associations while expanding the production team behind the film.

Apart from the newly announced co-producers, several individuals associated with Allu Arjun over the years, including SKN, Sarath Chandra Naidu, Vamsi Nandipati, Dheeraj Mogilineni and Eluru Sreenu, have also built independent careers as producers and entrepreneurs. The actor has often been associated with supporting long-time collaborators across various professional ventures.

AA23 marks Allu Arjun's first collaboration with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, making it one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Although the makers have kept details about the storyline and characters under wraps, the film has generated considerable excitement ever since it was announced. Earlier reports also suggested that Allu Arjun would be seen in a completely new on-screen avatar for the film.

Meanwhile, the actor continues to have a packed slate of projects. He recently generated significant buzz with the announcement of Raaka, directed by Atlee, whose first-look poster quickly became a major talking point among fans. In addition, Allu Arjun also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage in the pipeline, along with several other projects currently in various stages of development.

With AA23 bringing together Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time and now expanding its production team with the addition of the actor's close associates as co-producers, the project continues to build anticipation as one of the biggest upcoming pan-India releases.

Also Read: Allu Arjun to sport a never-seen-before look in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s AA23, claims source

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