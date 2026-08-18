Composer A.R. Rahman has partnered with Sony Vizha to launch Tamil Idol, a singing reality show that will search for aspiring singers from Tamil Nadu. With Rahman leading the search, the show aims to discover, celebrate and nurture the next extraordinary Tamil voice.

A.R. Rahman launches Tamil Idol to discover Tamil Nadu’s next singing talent

Sony Vizha announced the show through a post on its Instagram handle on Monday, featuring a promo clip. The caption read, “Let your voice find its way to India’s biggest singing stage. Our very own Isai Puyal, @arrahman, sets out to discover the first-ever Tamil Idol. Tamil Idol, coming soon on Sony & Sony LIV.”

A. R. Rahman said, “The search for new voices is at the heart of music, voices that go on to reach millions. Through this journey, we uncover new talent, fresh perspectives, and the untold stories of generations.”

He added, “With Tamil Idol, for the very first time, we bring together the extraordinary voices of Tamil Nadu and give them a platform to be celebrated.”

The show will celebrate raw talent, stage presence and the power of music to transform lives. Candidates can register for the show on the Sony LIV app.

Produced by Fremantle India, Tamil Idol will stream on Sony Vizha and Sony LIV, bringing together television and digital platforms for world-class formats and Tamil storytelling.

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