Nine years after Arjun Reddy hit the big screen, the cult Telugu film continues to remain a significant milestone in contemporary Indian cinema. The anniversary also marks nine years since Shalini Pandey stepped into the world of films with her debut as Preethi. To mark the special occasion, Shalini took to Instagram and revisited the film with a heartfelt note.

9 Years of Arjun Reddy: Shalini Pandey recalls, “My first film. A piece of my heart, forever”

Sharing a still from Arjun Reddy, Shalini wrote, “This was the beginning. This is where it all began.” Expressing her gratitude for the overwhelming love received by the film and her character, she added, “Thank you for giving me so much love, for giving us so much love, and for making Preethi a part of you forever.”

The actress went on to describe the film as an incredibly personal part of her journey, calling it, “My first film. A piece of my heart, forever.” Her heartfelt post reflects the lasting impact Arjun Reddy has had on her career and the special connection she continues to share with Preethi, the character that introduced her to audiences.

As Arjun Reddy completes nine years, Shalini Pandey too completes nine years in the film industry. From making a memorable debut in Telugu cinema to subsequently exploring Hindi cinema and diverse roles, the actress has continued to carve her own path. Yet, as her anniversary note makes clear, the beginning remains close to her heart — and Preethi continues to be an unforgettable part of her journey.

Arjun Reddy was also the directorial debut for Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It starred Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role opposite Shalini.

Also Read: Shalini Pandey voices concern over removal of community dogs from Mumbai railway stations; urges fans to sign petition

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