The actress took to social media to amplify an animal welfare campaign, calling for compassionate action to protect dogs that have lived around railway premises.

Actress Shalini Pandey has lent her voice to an ongoing animal welfare campaign by raising concerns over the reported removal of community dogs from railway stations across Mumbai. Taking to social media, the actress shared an urgent appeal, urging her followers to support a petition and stand up for the welfare of the animals that have reportedly lived peacefully around the city's railway stations for years.

Shalini Pandey voices concern over removal of community dogs from Mumbai railway stations; urges fans to sign petition

Using her platform to draw attention to the issue, Shalini highlighted the plight of hundreds of community dogs that, according to the campaign, could soon be displaced from the places they have long called home. Her post encouraged people to come together in support of the petition, emphasizing the need for compassion and responsible action rather than measures that could endanger the animals.

The actress also tagged an animal welfare initiative associated with the campaign, directing her followers to the petition and urging them to make their voices heard. While she kept her message brief, it reflected her concern for the wellbeing of the dogs and the importance of safeguarding vulnerable animals living in urban spaces.

The issue has sparked conversations among animal lovers and welfare advocates, many of whom believe that community dogs have coexisted with local residents, commuters, and railway staff for several years. Animal welfare groups have consistently advocated for humane solutions when it comes to managing community animals, stressing the importance of following legal guidelines and prioritizing their safety.

Shalini's appeal has added to the growing online conversation surrounding the reported removals, with several social media users expressing support for the campaign and urging authorities to adopt compassionate and sustainable measures. Her post has also helped bring greater visibility to the petition, encouraging more people to participate in the discussion.

Known for occasionally using her social media presence to spotlight causes beyond cinema, Shalini has once again drawn attention to an issue concerning animal welfare. By amplifying the campaign, she hopes to encourage greater awareness and public participation in protecting Mumbai's community dogs.

As discussions around the reported removals continue, Shalini Pandey's appeal serves as a reminder of the importance of balancing urban development with empathy towards animals that share the city's spaces. Through her message, the actress has urged citizens to come together in support of humane solutions and ensure that the welfare of community dogs remains a priority.

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