Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Actor Johnny Depp is in talks to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed.

Johnny Depp in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Bruckheimer told Deadline at D23, “We’re talking with Johnny, we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done.”

Depp first played Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, directed by Gore Verbinski. He starred alongside Orlando Bloom as Will Turner and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.

He went on to appear in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest in 2006 and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End in 2007, followed by Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides in 2011 and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017.

A potential return as Captain Jack Sparrow would mark a significant turn in Depp’s relationship with Hollywood. Disney dropped him from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise in 2018 amid allegations of domestic abuse, after which he said he faced a Hollywood boycott and was labelled box office poison by some in the industry.

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Depp said he had felt boycotted when he was asked to step down from the franchise, but that he no longer felt that way as he had stopped thinking about Hollywood and no longer felt the need for the mainstream studio system.

Depp is also set to appear as Ebenezer Scrooge in the upcoming film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, releasing on November 13. He appeared in character at San Diego Comic-Con in July, where his transformation into the role drew attention.

Also Read: Johnny Depp returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in first trailer of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

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