The Bluey Movie teaser and poster out, film to release in India on August 6, 2027

The first teaser and poster for The Bluey Movie, the upcoming CG-animated feature based on the popular children’s series Bluey, have been released. The film will mark Bluey and her family’s first appearance on the big screen and is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas in both English and Hindi on August 6, 2027.

The Bluey Movie teaser and poster out, film to release in India on August 6, 2027

The teaser was unveiled during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event at the Honda Center, where fans also took part in a game of Keepy Uppy featuring Bluey’s signature red balloons. The event offered audiences an early look at the upcoming film before the teaser was made available online.

The Bluey Movie will follow Bluey, the energetic blue heeler, along with her parents Chilli and Bandit and younger sister Bingo. The story is set over an action-packed day when an unexpected surprise changes things for Bluey and her family.

The film has been written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm. It is being produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, with Walt Disney Studios handling theatrical distribution. Amber Naismith serves as producer, while Richard Jeffery is co-director. Brumm is also executive producer alongside Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson for Ludo Studio and Justine Flynn for BBC Studios.

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The film will also see the return of Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Chilli and Bandit, respectively.

The upcoming feature follows the success of the Emmy and BAFTA-winning Bluey series, which has developed a large international audience since its debut. The show follows the everyday adventures of Bluey and Bingo as they turn ordinary situations into imaginative games, often involving their parents and people in their neighbourhood.

The series has been recognised for its humour and its portrayal of family relationships, with stories that explore childhood, parenting and everyday experiences through play.

According to the information shared by the makers, Bluey was the most-streamed programme in the US in 2025 for the second consecutive year, recording 45.2 billion minutes streamed. The series was also the top kids’ show on CBeebies and Disney+ in the UK.

The Bluey Movie will expand the world of the series into a feature-length format while retaining the central family at its heart. The film will be released in Indian theatres on August 6, 2027, in English and Hindi.

Also Read: CinemaCon 2024: From Captain America: Brave New World to Mufasa: The Lion King to surprises from Anthony Mackie to Dwayne Johnson, Walt Disney Studios highlights upcoming theatrical slate

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