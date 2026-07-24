Johnny Depp is set to take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, directed by Ti West and produced by Paramount Pictures. The film’s first official trailer and poster were unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con, where Depp made a surprise live appearance in full costume and prosthetic makeup, having earlier been spotted in character on the streets of the city’s Gaslamp District.

Johnny Depp returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in first trailer of Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

The trailer introduces Depp as Scrooge, described as the “Master of Misfits,” alongside Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit and Sam Claflin as Fred. The film also stars Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, and Andrea Riseborough.

Based on Charles Dickens’s 1843 novel, the story follows Scrooge’s encounters with the Ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future, as he is guided toward becoming a kinder and gentler man. The novel was written at a time when Britons were reviving older Christmas customs such as carol singing while adopting newer traditions including Christmas cards and decorated trees.

The story has previously been adapted for the screen several times, including Scrooge (1951) starring Alastair Sim, a 1984 version led by George C. Scott, The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), a 1999 television film starring Patrick Stewart, Disney’s motion-capture A Christmas Carol (2009) starring Jim Carrey, and the BBC’s three-part mini-series from 2019 starring Guy Pearce.

This marks one of Depp’s first major studio releases since 2018’s Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, following a period in which he largely worked on smaller independent and European productions, including the French drama Jeanne du Barry (2023) and his directorial feature Modì (2024).

Depp is also set to appear in the Lionsgate action thriller Day Drinker (2027), alongside Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol releases in theatres worldwide on November 13, 2026.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor brings Indian elegance to San Diego Comic-Con in custom Anamika Khanna!

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