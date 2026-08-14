Ed Sheeran has written ‘Bottle Up’, an original song recorded by Backstreet Boys for Paramount Pictures’ PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie. The track, also written by Savan Kotecha, Johnny McDaid and Ilya Salmanzadeh, features band members Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson. The film releases in cinemas across India in English and Hindi from August 21.

Backstreet Boys record original song ‘Bottle Up’ for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie

Director Cal Brunker said the song was written for a sequence in which the pups explore the island on hang gliders, adding, “We knew very early on it was going to be a perfect spot for a pop song. And when you want a great pop song, who better than Backstreet Boys? We’re so excited to have a new Backstreet Boys song just for our movie.”

Carter said the collaboration held personal significance for the band, given the show’s place in their own families. “It’s been a part of my family’s life since they were born,” he said. “With all my kids, and especially for my son, we were watching it from the first episode on, and so every single one of those episodes has memories for us. So the fact that we could be involved with this movie in any capacity is so great.”

McLean said the band related to the film’s theme of distinct personalities working as one. “Everybody brings something to the table, whether it’s our voices or individual musical personalities or influences,” he said. “Our sound together as a unit is unlike anything else, and that is what makes the Backstreet Boys. Each of us comes from a different musical background or liking different genres of music, so it allows us to expand our musical universe.” Richardson added, “We all have different strengths, and they complement one another.”

McLean also reflected on the timing of the collaboration, saying, “It is a special moment for us to be part of something so amazing, and that our kids all love, so far into our career.”

Dorough said the idea for the song came from a moment in the film in which the pups see dinosaurs for the first time together. “You want to bottle up that moment, you want it to last forever,” he said.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is directed by Cal Brunker and produced by Paramount Pictures. The original song ‘Bottle Up’ is written by Ed Sheeran, Savan Kotecha, Johnny McDaid and Ilya Salmanzadeh, and performed by Backstreet Boys. The film releases in cinemas across India in English and Hindi from August 21.

Also Read: PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie brings ‘Backstreet’s Back Alright’ with a new song titled ‘Bottle Up’, track to drop on 12th July

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.