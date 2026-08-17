Andrew Garfield explores the magic of The Magic Faraway Tree; says, “There’s magic in the ordinary”

Actor Andrew Garfield has spoken about the themes of connection and wonder in his upcoming film The Magic Faraway Tree, which is set to release in Indian cinemas on September 4 by PVR INOX Pictures.

Andrew Garfield explores the magic of The Magic Faraway Tree; says, “There’s magic in the ordinary”

Based on Enid Blyton’s classic novel, the film follows a family which relocates to the countryside, where three children discover a towering tree that transports them to a series of fantastical lands. Garfield plays Tim, alongside Claire Foy, Nonso Anozie as Moonface, Nicola Coughlan as Silky, Jessica Gunning as Dame Washalot, Jennifer Saunders as Grandma and Rebecca Ferguson as Dame Snap.

Speaking about what drew him to the project, Garfield said, “I think people are craving connection and community and a kind of reconnection to the earth and to each other.”

Garfield said he connected with Simon Farnaby’s screenplay, saying, “I really just adore his sense of whimsy and heartfeltness and magic and joy,” and added that he felt “very, very passionate” about the project.

On the film’s central themes, Garfield said the sense of wonder at the heart of the story does not require a fantastical setting. “I think it’s all around us. There are so many things to be in awe of on this planet,” he said, summing up the idea with the line, “There’s magic in the ordinary.”

He added that he continues to be drawn to stories exploring these themes, saying, “Anything that keeps me awake to the remembering of the connection that we have to each other, the connection we have to nature, how we are all interconnected.”

Written by Simon Farnaby, The Magic Faraway Tree is based on the novel by Enid Blyton. The film releases in cinemas across India on September 4, brought to the country by PVR INOX Pictures.

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