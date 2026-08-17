Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, are facing a lawsuit filed by two companies that allege they were misled into investing more than USD 1 million in Wondermind Global, the mental health platform co-founded by Gomez, Teefey and Daniella Pierson.

Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey sued over alleged $1 million Wondermind investment fraud

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC have sued Wondermind Global, Gomez, Teefey and Pierson. The investors allege that false representations were made about the company’s infrastructure, leadership and resources required to build and operate a profitable platform.

The companies claim they invested more than USD 1 million after Gomez publicly promoted Wondermind through television appearances and interviews. They allege that Gomez portrayed herself as being closely involved with the company but did little after the investment was made.

The lawsuit also accuses Pierson of allegedly making false claims about her previous business achievements and the potential returns investors could receive. The investors further claim that they were not informed about Wondermind’s worsening financial and operational condition.

The lawsuit states, “for three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse,” as quoted by TMZ.

The investors reportedly learned about the company’s alleged problems only after The Cut published an expose in September 2025 describing Wondermind as being in a “state of utter disarray.” The report included allegations concerning Teefey’s alleged substance abuse disorder and her management of the company, as well as Gomez’s alleged “abject dereliction of her duties to the company.”

The report also claimed that Wondermind faced difficulties meeting basic business obligations, including paying vendors and employees on time.

Teefey denied the substance abuse allegations and rejected claims that Wondermind was in disarray. She said, “It's unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies,” as quoted by TMZ.

The investors allege that when they questioned Teefey about the claims, she blamed Pierson, who had already left the company. The companies are suing for securities fraud and seeking unspecified damages, including the return of their investments and additional compensation.

Also Read: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married! Inside their star-studded wedding: Selena & Benny say “I Do”

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