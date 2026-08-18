Look closely at India's biggest horror hits of the last few years and a pattern emerges: reviews have been mixed, sometimes outright polarising, and it hasn't mattered. Audiences have shown up anyway, packing houseful shows for weeks on the strength of premise and atmosphere rather than a marquee name at the top of the poster.

Why horror is the one genre that doesn’t need a superstar to sell tickets

Hollywood has been running the same playbook for over a decade. The Conjuring universe, The Nun, Obsession - none of them lean on A-list star power. Their pull is the idea: the haunted object, the possessed house, the thing waiting behind the door. Horror may be the only genre left where the concept sells the ticket, not the cast.

Insidious is arguably the franchise that proved this first. Across five films and thirteen years, it built one of Hollywood's most reliable box-office engines without ever leaning on a single above-the-title star, instead trading on a self-contained mythology (The Further, astral projection, the red door) that audiences return to, film after film, purely because they trust the universe.

That trust is exactly what Sony Pictures is banking on with Insidious: Out of the Further, releasing pan-India on August 21 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In a market where horror has repeatedly proven it doesn't need a star to sell out a show, Insidious arrives as the franchise that never needed one to begin with, a case study now playing out in four languages at once.

Also Read: Anne Hathaway calls The End of Oak Street her first “family horror film” experience

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