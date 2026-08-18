Actor Akshay Oberoi is preparing for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, his Kannada film debut, directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash. The film brings Oberoi into a new industry as part of an ensemble that includes several established female actors from Bollywood and the south.

Akshay Oberoi says he feels “fortunate” to join Geetu Mohandas’ female-led cast in Toxic

Speaking about his experience on the project, Oberoi said, “I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of such a powerful female-led cast curated by Geetu Mohandas. It has been a truly special opportunity for me. Geetu has a very distinct vision and the world she has created with Toxic is unlike anything I have experienced before. I’m grateful to her and Yash for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be part of this film.”

He further said, “It’s not often that you get to work on a film that brings together such an exceptional group of actors from different industries. There is so much to learn from everyone on set, and being surrounded by such incredible talent has made the experience creatively enriching. I’m excited for audiences to see the world we have created together.”

The project marks a milestone for Oberoi as he enters the Kannada film industry through one of its most closely watched Pan-India productions, joining a cast drawn from multiple film industries.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash alongside an ensemble cast. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 26, 2026.

Also Read: Yash becomes Philips India’s grooming brand ambassador ahead of Toxic release

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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