Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway joined her co-stars and the team behind The End of Oak Street at the film’s Los Angeles premiere this week, ahead of its theatrical release. Reflecting on her experience of making the film, Hathaway spoke about the bond shared by the cast and the demanding shoot that brought the ensemble together.

Anne Hathaway calls The End of Oak Street her first “family horror film” experience

Speaking at the premiere, Hathaway said, “There’s a lot going on. I’m having a lot of fun. Thankfully, you know, two of the movies have done unbelievably well, and one movie was very well respected. And now we’ve got this one, which is just so much fun. And it’s such a great time at the movies. It’s a family horror movie, which I’ve never had the opportunity to be a part of. So, I’m excited. We had a very, very real bond on this movie. You know how it’s hot right now? It was hot like this there. And we were running and screaming and being chased by imaginary dinosaurs. And when you’re doing work like that, you just hope the people you’re doing it with make you laugh. And they were all the sweetest people; best senses of humor. Everybody took care of everybody else. I remember looking up and being like, we need some electrolytes. And Maisy was like, ‘maybe’. The point where we all just looked out for each other.”

Starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, The End of Oak Street also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. The film is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper, with Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker serving as executive producers.

The technical team includes director of photography Michael Gioulakis, production designer Maya Shimoguchi, editor John Axelrad, composer Michael Giacchino and costume designer Erin Benach.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and releases in cinemas and IMAX in India on August 14, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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