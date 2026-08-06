Vishesh Bhatt remembers KK during Awarapan 2 Instagram Live; says, “KK will always be missed”

Producer Vishesh Bhatt remembered singer KK during a recent Instagram Live session held with the cast of Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film that released nearly 19 years ago. The session was organised for the cast to interact with fans and share details about the making of the film ahead of its release. During the conversation, Bhatt spoke about the singer’s association with the Vishesh Films family over the years.

Vishesh Bhatt remembers KK during Awarapan 2 Instagram Live; says, “KK will always be missed”

Reflecting on KK’s contribution, Vishesh Bhatt said, “Everybody keeps asking about KK, we love KK, obviously we miss him, he's been a big part of our lives, of mine and Emraan’s lives for good 20 years. So, I know a lot of KK's fans are missing his presence in our films, and, KK will always be missed, I mean, no doubt about it.”

KK's voice was associated with several of Vishesh Films’ musical tracks over the years, particularly those featuring Emraan Hashmi. Vishesh Bhatt's remarks during the Instagram Live session pointed to the singer’s continued association with the Vishesh Films legacy, even as the banner moves ahead with its latest release.

Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar. The music is composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva and Wasif.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, a Vishesh Bhatt Production. The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: Vishesh Bhatt responds to Awarapan 2 clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947: “It’s our fortune and luck that we get to share this release date with Sunny Deol”

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.