Despite coming from different religious backgrounds, the couplecelebrates festivals like Eid, Diwali, Christmas, all together, ensuring Inaaya grows up appreciating both cultures.

Kunal Kemmu reveals how he and Soha Ali Khan blend two faiths while raising daughter Inaaya: “We did everything instinctively that we felt was right”

Kunal Kemmu, who is married to Soha Ali Khan, recently spoke about their approach to parenting daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and how they have embraced both their religious backgrounds while raising her. He shared that the couple has always relied on their instincts and has never allowed societal expectations or public opinion to dictate their parenting decisions.

Kunal Kemmu reveals how he and Soha Ali Khan blend two faiths while raising daughter Inaaya: “We did everything instinctively that we felt was right”

Speaking to IANS, Kunal said, “We have been very instinctive. Luckily, I have had a friend, a partner and a wife now who understands that I am an instinctive person, and so is she. As far as parenting is concerned, we have a little experience now. She (Inaaya) will be nine years old this year. But we did everything instinctively that we felt was right.”

Coming from different religious backgrounds Soha being Muslim and Kunal being Hindu the couple chose to turn what could have been perceived as a challenge into a meaningful experience for their daughter. Rather than prioritising one faith over the other, they celebrate festivals from both traditions with equal enthusiasm.

Whether it is Eid, Diwali, Christmas or Mahashivratri, the family observes every occasion together, ensuring Inaaya grows up appreciating and respecting both cultures.

Sharing how they have always stayed true to their beliefs instead of worrying about people's perceptions, Kunal added, “We have never done anything thinking, ‘Let’s do this because it will look better’ or because people will think socially that we are doing the right thing or wrong. As a parent, she does what she thinks is right. I do what I think is right.”

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu is currently hosting the reality show Alliance. Speaking about the experience, he said, “Alliance is unlike any reality show I have known. What makes it so exciting is that it’s not just about winning challenges; it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you. As my first experience hosting a reality series, it has been incredibly thrilling to witness the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability that unfolds every day."

The reality series spans 42 episodes over six weeks and features a diverse mix of personalities from the media and entertainment industry competing in a game driven by relationships, strategy and constantly evolving dynamics.

Also Read : Kunal Kemmu reveals Madgaon Express 2 was planned while writing the first film; says, “I’ve finished writing it”

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