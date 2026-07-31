Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has achieved a significant milestone at the box office by completing 50 days in cinemas. The romantic drama has now entered its eighth week in theatres, emerging as one of the year's notable theatrical success stories after overcoming a modest opening through sustained audience support.

Main Vaapas Aaunga: Imtiaz Ali reacts to Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari starrer completing 50 days in cinema

Released to positive reviews, the film did not register a strong start at the box office. However, its fortunes changed in the weeks that followed as positive word of mouth helped attract more viewers. According to the makers, collections witnessed steady growth from the second week onwards, and by its sixth week, the film had achieved commercial success.

Apart from its reception among audiences, the film also benefited from an unconventional post-release promotional strategy. Rather than slowing down promotions after release, director Imtiaz Ali continued engaging with moviegoers by visiting over 80 theatres across 14 cities. His interactions with audiences, many of which were shared on social media, helped generate continued buzz around the film during its theatrical run.

The film also expanded its reach internationally. It was initially released across 59 countries on 804 screens before later extending its overseas rollout to 15 additional European countries. Within India, the makers claim the film found audiences not only in traditional Hindi-speaking territories but also in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Reflecting on the film's theatrical journey, Imtiaz Ali expressed his gratitude to audiences and said, “50 days in cinemas!! This is a rare feat for any film. Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves this today and my first thought is of gratitude towards the audience - the good people that watch cinema, who invested emotionally in the film and convinced others to watch it, who created the extraordinary word of mouth - for no reason except that they liked the film. May the tribe increase! The positive reaction of the audience to MVA is a beacon of hope for all contemporary filmmakers. The love that the audience has shown us will always be in my heart and inspire me to make better and more entertaining cinema in its service.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)



The filmmaker also acknowledged the contributions of the cast, crew, exhibitors, distributors and production partners in helping the film sustain its theatrical run despite its slow opening. “The love that the stellar cast and crew put into the film has been reciprocated by the audience and I am very happy about that. The support of exhibitors and distributors to this film that did not have a good opening was crucial for its unusual success. Many thanks to all there :) Thanks and best wishes also to Ananya Birla and our friends at the Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment as well as Tips, our music partners, for their unflinching support to the film. And finally, congratulations to the entire Hindi film industry for the footfalls we are receiving this year at the theatres. Now the impetus is on us filmmakers to make wonderful films for the audience that seems keen to visit theatres for it,” he added.

Main Vaapas Aaunga features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the romantic drama continues its theatrical run in cinemas. Its music has been released under the Tips Music label.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga producer opens on the success of Imtiaz Ali film: “It has recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams”

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