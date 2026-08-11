Vedika Pinto discusses the overwhelming response to Musafir Cafe, her character Sudha and why she is choosing to enjoy the audience’s love.

EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Pinto reveals Musafir Cafe has made her realise she has a “very generic face”; says, “Men say I look like their ex-girlfriend”

Vedika Pinto is receiving appreciation for her performance as Sudha in Netflix’s romantic drama Musafir Cafe. Since its release, the actress has found herself at the centre of conversations around the show, with viewers responding strongly to both her performance and the complexities of her character. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Vedika opened up about the response and admitted that she is still trying to understand the extent of the connection audiences have formed with the series.

EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Pinto reveals Musafir Cafe has made her realise she has a “very generic face”; says, “Men say I look like their ex-girlfriend”

For Vedika, the response has primarily been about the love coming her way. “This is pure love. This is what I am getting. I don't even have the words to describe it. There is just so much love pouring in,” she said.

The actress revealed that the messages she has received have ranged from viewers praising her performance to those disliking Sudha as a character but still appreciating Vedika's portrayal. “It's such a distinct kind of feeling because I am getting messages from people who are either enjoying my performance or hating my character but liking me anyway,” she explained.

Vedika also shared an amusing observation about the messages she has been receiving. According to her, several men have told her that she resembles their ex-girlfriends, while women have compared her appearance to that of their friends. “The most common message that I have been getting recently, hundreds, hundreds of them, from men is, ‘You look like my ex-girlfriend.’ And women are telling me, ‘Oh, my friends say that I look like you.’ And I have realised that I actually probably have a very generic face,” she said with a laugh.

Rather than seeing that as a negative, Vedika believes it has contributed to her relatability. “It's a nice feeling. You know that I am quite relatable. So I think what Sudha has given me and what Musafir Cafe has given me is an introduction to the audience,” she added.

When asked whether the overwhelming response had helped her understand what exactly clicked with viewers, Vedika admitted that she still does not have an answer.

“No, I don't think so,” she said, laughing. “I'm really enjoying it, but I don't think it makes sense, and it's okay. I'm not trying to make sense of it. But I'm going to enjoy it because who knows if it's going to happen again? Who knows when it's going to happen?”

The response to Musafir Cafe comes at an important juncture for the series. On August 5, Netflix officially announced the second season of the romantic drama. The upcoming instalment will continue the story of Chander, Sudha and Preeti, bringing the characters back as the series revisits the relationships and unresolved emotions that shaped its first season.

Also Read: Netflix drops announcement video of Musafir Cafe for Season 2: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana to return

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