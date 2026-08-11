Pashmina Roshan has offered fans a glimpse into the sets of her upcoming action film, which pairs her opposite Tiger Shroff. The actress recently took to social media to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures, giving followers a peek into her day on set and building curiosity around the much-awaited project.

Pashmina Roshan shares BTS glimpses from upcoming action film with Tiger Shroff; watch

The pictures show Pashmina spending time inside her vanity van between shoots. She also shared candid moments from her makeup room, along with a photograph of the film’s script. The glimpses offer a look at the actress’s routine away from the camera as she prepares for her role in the action entertainer.

Pashmina captioned the post, “Nothing beats days spent on a film set, this one feels extra special.” Her words have further fueled curiosity about the project, although the actress has not revealed details about her character or the storyline.

The upcoming film has already attracted attention for bringing Pashmina and Tiger Shroff together for the first time. Tiger, who is known for his action-oriented films and physically demanding performances, will share the screen with Pashmina in what is expected to be an action-driven entertainer. The pairing has added to the anticipation surrounding the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmeena (@pashminaroshan)

The BTS photographs also hint at the preparation involved as filming continues. While Pashmina has kept the details of the film under wraps, her social media update gives fans a small look at her experience on the sets.

Directed by filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza, the film marks another step in Pashmina’s acting journey as she ventures into the action genre. With Tiger Shroff as her co-star and an action-based storyline, the project has emerged as one of the films audiences are watching out for.

As production progresses, fans will be waiting for more details about the film, including Pashmina’s character, the storyline and the first official look of the much-anticipated entertainer.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan join Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav in Remo D’Souza’s untitled action film

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