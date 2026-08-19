The team of Tumbbad 2 recently made an unexpected discovery while scouting locations for the upcoming sequel. During a recce at the wada where the first film was shot, the team found original props and elements that had been used during the making of Tumbbad.

Tumbbad 2 makers find original ‘Atte Ki Gudiya’ moulds, lock opener from first film during recce

Among the items discovered were the original moulds used to create the film's iconic atte ki gudiya. The moulds had reportedly remained at the location since the first film's shoot. The team also came across the original lock opener from the wada, another element that had featured in Tumbbad.

A crew member recalled the moment of discovery and said, “We had gone to the wada purely for the recce and didn’t expect to come across anything from the first film. When we found the atte ki gudiya moulds, there was an instant sense of nostalgia because these were things we had actually used while making Tumbbad. Then we discovered the original lock opener as well. It was quite surreal to see these things still there after all these years. In a way, it felt like the location had preserved little pieces of the film for us to find when we came back.”

The discovery comes as the team prepares to return to the world established by the 2018 film. Starring Sohum Shah, Tumbbad developed a cult following for its folklore-inspired narrative, distinctive production design and atmospheric visuals. The film also returned to cinemas in 2024, finding a new audience and performing strongly at the box office.

The sequel has further raised expectations with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia Bhatt joining the cast. Actor-producer Sohum Shah announced their association with Tumbbad 2 in July.

Sohum Shah is leading the project under his banner Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios. Adesh Prasad is directing the sequel. Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai reveals why he chose not to return for Tumbbad 2: “I want a certain kind of freedom”

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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