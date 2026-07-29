Aanand L Rai has opened up about why he is no longer associated with Tumbbad 2, despite producing the first installment of the acclaimed horror film. The original Tumbbad gained a massive following after its 2018 release and witnessed renewed success following its theatrical re-release, making anticipation for its next chapter even stronger. However, when the sequel was announced, Rai's name was noticeably absent from the list of producers.

Aanand L Rai reveals why he chose not to return for Tumbbad 2: “I want a certain kind of freedom”

Speaking about his decision in an interview with HT, the filmmaker clarified that his exit was driven by creative differences rather than any other issue. Explaining his perspective, he said, “For some reason nahin, aur wo creative reasons hain. What you want is a certain kind of freedom to make decisions when you are creating something. Tumbbad is a fantastic film, but I felt like mere liye, wo kahani jitni khoobsurat hoke wahaan pahuchi hui thi, main uske aage nahin jana chah raha tha. But all the best to the team who is making it now. They will make a great film, but I keep the decision to myself what film I want to join."

While Rai has decided not to continue with the franchise, he expressed confidence in the team currently working on the film and wished them success. His remarks suggest that he believes the original story had reached a satisfying conclusion from his creative standpoint, even as the franchise moves forward with a new chapter.

Tumbbad 2 was officially announced by actor-producer Sohum Shah and is currently under production. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 3, 2027, expanding the eerie folklore universe established in the first movie.

The sequel has also generated excitement with the addition of acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is expected to play a significant role, although details about his character remain under wraps. The makers recently confirmed that Alia Bhatt has joined the cast as well. Calling it a special opportunity, the actress shared that she was thrilled to become a part of one of India's most celebrated horror franchises.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad told the story of a man's relentless pursuit of a hidden treasure protected by the mythical deity Hastar. The film earned widespread acclaim for its atmospheric storytelling, folklore-inspired horror, striking cinematography, and immersive visual design. It also received recognition at international film festivals and won several awards, with many critics hailing it as one of the finest horror films ever produced in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Aanand L Rai on winning National Award for Best Direction (Non-Feature Film) for Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek, “It was a journey into nation-building that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel stood for”

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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