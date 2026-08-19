The actor celebrates the purchase in the simplest way as he enjoys chai and biscuits amid his newly acquired piece of land.

Varun Dhawan buys a farm and calls it the “biggest achievement” of his life; shares video from his new property

Varun Dhawan is celebrating a special personal milestone, and for the actor, it is an achievement that goes beyond the glitz and glamour of his film career. Varun recently purchased a plot of land and shared a glimpse of his happiness with fans and followers on social media. Describing the purchase as the “biggest achievement” of his life, the actor revealed that he had bought a farm and appeared visibly delighted while spending time at the property.

Varun Dhawan buys a farm and calls it the “biggest achievement” of his life; shares video from his new property

Varun took to Instagram to share a video from the newly purchased land. In the clip, the actor can be seen standing outdoors and enjoying a warm cup of tea along with biscuits. His simple celebration appeared to capture the happiness he felt about owning the piece of land, with the actor expressing how special the moment was for him.

“Guys, I want to share some news with you all. This is the biggest achievement of my life. Maine khet liya hain. Don’t ask me why, but to just stand here and to have my chai and biscuit in this weather. It’s unbelievable,” Varun said in the video.

Sharing the video with his followers, Varun kept the caption equally simple and wrote, “I bought a farm #chaibiscut”. The post offered fans a candid glimpse into a side of the actor away from his usual professional commitments and the entertainment industry spotlight. His decision to celebrate the new purchase with a cup of chai and biscuits further added to the personal and understated nature of the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



Varun’s announcement quickly drew attention as fans got a glimpse of the actor’s excitement over the new addition to his life. While he did not elaborate on the location of the property or reveal further details about his plans for the farm, his video clearly reflected how much the purchase means to him.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in his father David Dhawan’s allegedly last directorial Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actor’s fans are now looking forward to an announcement regarding his upcoming projects as he continues to balance his professional commitments with new personal milestones.

Also Read: David Dhawan celebrates 75th birthday with Salman Khan and family; Varun Dhawan calls him ‘chillest dad’

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