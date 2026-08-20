The actor attended the unveiling of the new collection at Ambience Mall, New Delhi, as Victoria’s Secret introduces its latest chapter in the Indian market.

Actor Triptii Dimri has joined Victoria’s Secret India for the launch of its new Very Sexy Collection, marking the arrival of one of the brand’s signature collections in the country. As the brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret India, Triptii led the campaign and attended the collection’s unveiling at Victoria’s Secret, Ambience Mall, New Delhi, on August 19.

Triptii Dimri fronts Victoria’s Secret ‘Very Sexy’ campaign as the collection launches in India

The launch event brought together guests for an evening centred around the brand’s latest campaign, with Triptii representing the new collection that continues the legacy of Victoria’s Secret’s Very Sexy line in India.

Originally introduced with the push-up bra that became one of the brand’s signature products, the Very Sexy collection has remained a staple in Victoria’s Secret’s portfolio for years. The latest edition introduces updated silhouettes while retaining the collection’s focus on glamour and confidence.

This season’s range includes refreshed versions of the Push-Up Bra, the Shine Strap Push-Up Bra and a selection of corsets designed with sculpting support and contemporary styling. According to the brand, the collection blends everyday wearability with statement designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)



For the India campaign, Triptii Dimri is seen wearing the Very Sexy Shine Strap Push-Up Bra, which features rhinestone logo straps and a push-up silhouette. The campaign positions the design as a modern take on one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognisable styles.

The actor attended the launch in New Delhi as the brand showcased the collection to guests and members of the media. The event highlighted the campaign’s emphasis on confidence, self-expression and contemporary femininity.

Speaking about her association with the campaign, Triptii Dimri said, "Very Sexy has always been synonymous with confidence and self-expression, and that's what makes this campaign so special to me. Every piece in the collection is designed to make you feel your most confident self, seamlessly blending glamour with everyday wearability. I'm delighted to be part of such an iconic collection and to introduce this exciting new chapter to women in India."

Triptii has been associated with Victoria’s Secret India as its brand ambassador, and the new campaign marks another collaboration between the actor and the lingerie brand. The launch also signals Victoria’s Secret’s continued focus on expanding its presence in the Indian market through locally led campaigns featuring Indian ambassadors.

The Very Sexy Collection is now available through Victoria’s Secret stores in India, with the New Delhi launch marking the beginning of the campaign’s latest rollout across the country.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri on avoiding typecasting, “I’ve always been drawn to characters that challenge me”

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